A blaze in Riverside County spread quickly Tuesday afternoon, burning structures and vehicles before its forward progress was stopped, fire officials said.

The Rider Fire was reported just before 12:45 p.m. near the 19900 block of Seaton Avenue in Mead Valley, the Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.

The Riverside County Fire Department battled the Rider Fire on July 11, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

In less than half an hour, it had grown to 5 acres and was “burning in heavy vegetation at a rapid rate of spread,” officials added.

By 1:40 p.m., it had grown to 10 acres and was 0% contained, though forward progress was stopped by about 2 p.m.

“Several outbuildings and vehicles were destroyed in the fire,” fire officials said.