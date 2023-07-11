A blaze in Riverside County spread quickly Tuesday afternoon, burning structures and vehicles before its forward progress was stopped, fire officials said.
The Rider Fire was reported just before 12:45 p.m. near the 19900 block of Seaton Avenue in Mead Valley, the Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.
In less than half an hour, it had grown to 5 acres and was “burning in heavy vegetation at a rapid rate of spread,” officials added.
By 1:40 p.m., it had grown to 10 acres and was 0% contained, though forward progress was stopped by about 2 p.m.
“Several outbuildings and vehicles were destroyed in the fire,” fire officials said.