A Riverside County gang member was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man in 2018 and the attempted murder of three others.

The suspect was identified as Alyais Lavante Jahneal Harper, 25, by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 15, 2018, Harper and two other gang members met up with the victim and his three friends near Fifth Street and Beaumont Avenue in Beaumont.

“The two groups had a history of bad blood,” police said. “After exchanging words, Harper pulled out a gun and shot Cullors three times.”

Harper then turned his attention to the victims’ three friends and begin firing shots at them, authorities said.

The victims ran into a nearby fast-food restaurant to take cover. They were not injured during the shooting, police said.

On June 22, Harper was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder along with enhancements regarding firearms and gang activity.

He faces 130 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.