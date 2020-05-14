Riverside County hopes to negotiate with Newsom for more lenient reopening metrics

Spectators enter the Riverside County Administrative Center during the Board of Supervisors meeting on May 5, 2020. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to approve a Readiness and Reopening Framework that outlines alternative benchmarks toward reopening the local economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The document addresses the criteria that Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out last week in his reopening plan but proposes alternatives to the metrics, which local officials called unrealistic for an urban county as large as Riverside County. The county has about 2.5 million residents.

Rather than waiting until the county has fewer than one new COVID-19 case per 10,000 residents and zero deaths for 14 days, the locally approved framework offers a less rigid plan.

Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said the new plan is an effort to establish balance between the county and the state, rather than reopening against Newsom’s wishes like Yuba County. He said he hopes Newsom will negotiate with Riverside County.

