A 21-year-old inmate in Riverside County died of a “recently diagnosed illness” on Friday, officials said.

At about 7:30 p.m., investigators learned that Shaundale Booker, a Moreno Valley resident, died at a local hospital, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Booker had been hospitalized with an illness, and during the course of his treatment, his condition worsened. Officials did not identify Booker’s specific sickness.

Despite life-saving efforts, Booker was declared dead by hospital physicians.

“There were no signs of foul play,” officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Arturo Rodriguez at 951-922–7152.