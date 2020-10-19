Riverside County K-9 handler dies of apparent heart attack during training: Sheriff

Sgt. Harry Cohen is shown in an undated photo posted by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco on Oct. 19, 2020.

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department sergeant who worked as a K-9 handler died after an apparent heart attack during training, Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Harry Cohen had worked “many years” on the K-9 team and was described as a “respected” handler.

“Last night our Department lost a man of God, husband, father, best friend, and deputy,” the sheriff said in the post.

At the time of his death Sunday, Cohen was supervising the team, Bianco said.

“Sergeant Harry Cohen will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him,” the post read.