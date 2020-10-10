Riverside County man arrested after calling dispatch to say he tried to kill his mom with hacksaw: Officials

A 61-year-old Canyon Lake man was arrested Thursday after he called authorities to say he tried to kill his mother with a hacksaw, officials said.

Mark Vermillion, 61, is seen in an undated photo released by the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to the home on Fork Road to find the mother in the master bedroom with half of her right foot severed, Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station officials said. The deputies performed life-saving measures before she was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Her son, Mark Vermillion, was detained at the scene.

While searching the home, investigators found a note believed to have been left by Vermillion. Officials did not disclose the contents of the note.

Vermillion was then booked on suspicion of attempted murder, mayhem and elder abuse.

His bail has been set at $1 million, police said.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Andrade at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station 951-245-3300.