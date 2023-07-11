A 35-year-old Lake Elsinore man has been arrested and is facing felony charges for sexual assault of a minor, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call reporting the assault in June. The Lake Elsinore Investigation Bureau was notified shortly thereafter and assumed the case.

During their investigation, authorities identified Martin Ancamil as the suspect, according to RCSD news release. The 35-year-old was located and arrested without incident on July 10 by Lake Elsinore Station’s Special Enforcement Team.

Ancamil was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center and charged with multiple felony sexual assault charges against a minor.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said, and urged anyone with additional information to contact Deputy Sanchez of the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300.