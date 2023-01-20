A USPS vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A Riverside County man has been arrested after allegedly robbing at least two mail carriers, officials said.

Nicholas Green was arrested and indicted earlier this month for his alleged involvement in two robberies of USPS letter carriers and procession of postal keys and stolen mail, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Between March 16 and Nov. 16, five USPS carriers in Moreno Valley and Riverside were robbed under similar circumstances, officials said in a news release.

In each incident, the suspect approached the later carrier, and in some cases, took out a gun and demanded the carrier’s postal keys. The suspect also allegedly used threatening notes demanding USPS keys from the letter carriers, officials said.

Postal inspectors searched Green’s home and found USPS postal keys, mail for people other than him, checks and other personally identifiable information that didn’t belong to him.

Authorities continue to investigate the other robberies and ask for the public’s help in identifying any additional possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2466.