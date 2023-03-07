A man was mauled to death by four dogs in Jurupa Valley Tuesday, officials announced.

Personnel with the Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded to the residential property, which has been converted into a business, on the corner of Belgrave Avenue and Martin Street at around 7:30 a.m.

First responders were alerted to the situation after a 911 call reported someone screaming.

The property owner, who was not present during the attack, later “surrendered his dogs to Animal Services for humane euthanasia,” a department news release stated.

Officials said that three of the dogs were Belgian Malinois and another was a Cane Corso.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly at the location to do some work for the property owner. Officials also said the victim had worked for the property owner before without incident.

“This is a tragedy, and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Erin Gettis, Director of Riverside County Animal Services, said in the release.

Gettis also said the horrific mauling was a reminder for dog owners to stay vigilant in order to keep communities, dogs and people safe.