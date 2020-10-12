Pit bull euthanized after Riverside County owner stabbed him when the dog bit him while being antagonized: Officials

A Riverside County man repeatedly stabbed his pet pit bull Sunday after the dog bit him, resulting in the animal being euthanized, officials said.

Riverside County Animal Services released this photo of a pit bull that was euthanized after being stabbed in the neck on Oct. 11, 2020.

Riverside County Animal Services is investigating the suspected act of cruelty, saying witnesses told them the man had been antagonizing his pet before it “turned on its owner” and bit one of his legs around 2 a.m. in Banning, according to a news release from the agency.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of the bite, and when he returned, he stabbed the 3-year-old male pit bull several times in the neck, officials said.

“The dog’s injuries were so severe a family member surrendered the pet to officer Magnum for humane euthanasia,” Animal Services said.

A photo released by the agency shows the dog suffering from a deep stab wound before he was euthanized.

The man left the home after the stabbing and his whereabouts were unknown Sunday evening.

“This appears to be a blatant case of willfully harming an animal and is just a horrible incident to learn about,” Riverside County Animal Services Director Julie Bank said. “Although we are still in the investigation phase, we believe this will be a strong case for us to successfully seek felony animal cruelty. No one has the right to treat an animal in such a violent manner.”

The case remains under investigation and will be submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office for review, officials said.