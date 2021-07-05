Riverside County man taken into custody for possession of illegal fireworks

A man was arrested on Sunday in Riverside County after Cal Fire law enforcement officers received a tip of a large quantity of fireworks being set up in the backyard of a residence, authorities said.

At around 5:30 p.m. Cal Fire law enforcement officers received a tip of a large quantity of fireworks being set up in the backyard of a residence in the 32000 block of Garner Road in the Lakeland Village community of Riverside County.

Cal Fire officers were working together with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

Howard “Steve” Lawrence was taken into custody on one felony county of possession of dangerous fireworks.

At the residence, officers discovered a “makeshift public display of fireworks that were fused together and prepared for an unlawful discharge assembly.”

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Team helped dismantle and render the fireworks safe for transport and disposal, a news release stated.

Additional charges will be sought out as the investigation continues, Cal Fire authorities said.

“We would like to remind residents and visitors that Riverside County has a zero tolerance for the sale and use of illegal fireworks,” authorities said.