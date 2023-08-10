The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department provided this photo of 17 guns they say were illegally owned and seized on Aug. 9, 2023.

Two Riverside County brothers face multiple felony charges after they were caught with 17 guns, gamecocks and cockfighting equipment on Wednesday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Jorge Albert Casillas Flores, a 30-year-old from Coachella, and Antonio De Jesus Casillas Flores, a 27-year-old from Indio, were arrested after authorities searched a home in the 52000 block of Calle Leandro in Coachella and another in the 81000 block of Avenue 46 in Indio, officials said in a news release.

Officials confirmed to KTLA that the two men are brothers.

In those searches, investigators said they found seven long guns — five rifles and two shotguns — and 10 handguns, including several that appeared to be decorated with gold.

One of the guns had been reported stolen, and they were all illegally possessed, according to the RCSD.

In addition, they found “multiple gamecocks” and items like “gaffs, the razor-sharp steel blades used to attach to a gamecock’s legs during a cockfight,” the release said.

Jorge faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, being a gang member with a firearm, animal cruelty and cockfighting.

Antonio faces charges of providing firearms to a convicted felon, being a gang member with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, animal cruelty and cockfighting.

Both were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center and released on $10,000 bail.

They are scheduled to appear in the Indio Larson Justice Center on Nov. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy J. Chavez at 760-836-1600.