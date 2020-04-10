Riverside County mobile app now allows people to report those who violate coronavirus orders

Coronavirus watchdogs in Riverside County who come across nonessential businesses still in operation, large gatherings or businesses not complying with health orders can now report scofflaws anonymously through the county’s mobile app.

County officials on Thursday said their app, RivCoMobile, has been updated with a coronavirus feature that will provide data to county health officials about possible violations of state and local orders related to business closures, gatherings and social distancing enacted in response to the outbreak.

“Unfortunately, we’ve received numerous reports of violations throughout the county. This data will allow us to map areas of noncompliance, where we anticipate there will be associated outbreaks of COVID-19 and a corresponding need for resources,” Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside University Health System’s chief of medical staff, said in a prepared statement.

When reporting possible violations, users will be asked to provide an address and specify the type of violation. Users can also attach a photo of the alleged violation.

