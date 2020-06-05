Riverside County officials give COVID-19 update after state says Phase 3 reopening can begin next week

Officials were gave an update on the coronavirus outbreak and response in Riverside County at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Kim Saruwatari, the county’s public health director, was set to be joined by supervisors V. Manuel Perez and Karen Spiegel.

They planned to discuss the county’s rental relief fund and applications for small-business financial support, as well as trends in the virus’ spread locally, including how it’s affecting different racial groups.

Also on Friday, the state announced it would move into Phase 3 of its reopening plan. That means gyms, bars, schools can reopen and professional sports can resume with modifications starting next Friday.

Schools and day camps can immediately open statewide. But counties will have to meet certain criteria on the number of cases, testing and preparedness before reopening of the other sectors is approved.

Riverside County got permission to move into accelerated Phase 2 of the governor’s plan late last month. It’s unclear if it will qualify to immediately move into Phase 3.

So far, malls, churches, swap meets, hair salons and dine-in restaurants have been allowed to reopen with modifications in Riverside County.

As of Friday, nearly 8,800 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county, resulting in 355 deaths. But officials say more than half of those infected — about 5,150 people — have recovered.

Check back for updates on this developing story.