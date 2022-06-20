Drugs and seized during raids in Riverside County are shown in a photo released by the District Attorney’s Office on June 20, 2022.

Riverside County officials seized thousands of pills containing fentanyl stemming from three separate investigations over two weeks, authorities announced Monday.

The county’s Gang Impact Team located an estimated 40,000 M-30 pills that contained fentanyl, five kilograms of powdered fentanyl and three guns. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $1.5 million, officials said.

Authorities did not release any additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is less expensive than other narcotics and highly addictive.

“Hundreds of people are dying every year in Riverside County due to fentanyl poisoning. Victims, including young people, are illegally obtaining pills they believe are oxycodone or Percocet but instead contain fentanyl,” officials said in a news release. “It only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to potentially be a fatal dose and a teaspoon contains 5,000 milligrams.”