‘We’re ready’: Officials in Riverside County await Gov. Newsom’s OK to reopen businesses

Officials in Riverside County are awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s go-ahead to reopen the region’s economy, saying that local cases have stabilized while residents continue to suffer financially.

“We’re ready,” Riverside Mayor Rusty Bailey said.

In a plea addressed to Newsom, county Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said, “Please look at Riverside County as your first case, allow us to go to Phase 2 and get our economy going.”

Riverside’s mayor also hopes the governor will allow local nuances in terms of reopening, saying one of the region’s largest constituents is the faith community. The next phase in Newsom’s roadmap does not include large gatherings.

While churches don’t expect congregants to rush to service, they want to make houses of worship available to those who want to come, said John Collins of Riverside megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship.

Riverside County officials plan to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Monday to announce that the county is ready for the next phase in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-stage plan to reopen the economy.

The second step in the governor’s roadmap involves the opening of low-risk workplaces with adjustments for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes curbside pickup orders for retail stores and the manufacturing of products deemed nonessential. On April 29, Newsom said Phase 2 should happen in “weeks, not months.”

Local authorities said Riverside County’s coronavirus cases have slowed, and that the area is ready to move forward without risking people’s health in three sectors: retail and manufacturing, recreation and religion.

According to the county, residents have proven that they can protect themselves from becoming ill by following social distancing rules and using facial coverings. Authorities also said that due to job losses, implementing the stay-at-home order indefinitely is negatively affecting the public’s mental health.

Officials said they plan to proceed by focusing efforts on nursing homes and other congregant facilities that have been hit hard by the outbreak.

The mayors of Riverside and Corona will speak alongside county officials on Monday.

“Western Riverside County can be a model for the state in how to responsibly re-open,” said a statement from the city of Riverside announcing the news conference.

