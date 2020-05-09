Riverside County officials vote to rescind all local coronavirus orders that go beyond Newsom’s

Residents who want public health orders rescinded crowd together in the lobby to watch video monitors of an emergency Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting at the County Administrative Center on May 8, 2020. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

After nearly seven hours of debate, Riverside County officials voted unanimously late Friday to rescind all of the county’s stay-at-home orders that go beyond the governor’s restrictions.

The Board of Supervisors voted to lift the closure of vocational and higher-education schools, end the restriction on golf courses, eliminate limitations on short-term lodging, and remove the requirements to wear face coverings and engage in social distancing.

Cameron Kaiser, the county’s public health officer, had put the restrictions in place until June 19.

Kaiser and George Johnson, the county’s director of emergency services, plan to sign the amended school order and the rescission of the remaining three orders on Saturday, according to Brooke Federico, county public information officer.

