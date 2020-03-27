Riverside County officials warn of virus’ impact after 25-year-old pharmacy worker found dead

A rendering of the 2019-nCoV strain of coronavirus is seen in an image released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health officials on Friday issued a warning that the coronavirus can be deadly for even healthy, young people after a 25-year-old pharmacy technician died of COVID-19.

The man lived in San Diego County, but after being exposed, he’d been under self-quarantine at a residence in La Quinta, where he was found dead Wednesday, according to Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the public health officer for Riverside County.

“This is a deeply saddening reminder that COVID-19 kills the young and healthy too,” Kaiser said in a statement. “Stay safe. Keep travel and errands to essentials, and observe social distance no matter how young or well you are.”

The man was exposed to the virus outside Riverside County, health officials said, without specifying where. No identifying information on the patient was released.

His death was the ninth related to coronavirus in Riverside County. The other fatalities were all people older than 70, most of whom had underlying health conditions, Kaiser said.

Because the 25-year-old was not a local resident, his death is not being included in Riverside County’s official tally.

There are now 151 confirmed cases across the county, after another 44 were announced Friday. Health officials were expected to provide more details on the ages and locations of those affected later Friday afternoon.

#Coronavirus update: We can confirm 44 new #COVID-19 cases in Riverside County, bringing the total to 151. We are working to bring you an updated map with city, gender, age breakdowns. Watch for it this afternoon. #rivconow #ruhealth pic.twitter.com/an53nH67gw — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) March 27, 2020