Riverside County opens new coronavirus drive-through testing site

As coronavirus cases jump to nearly 300 over the weekend in Riverside County, officials have announced plans to open a third drive-through testing site on Wednesday.

On Monday, the county reported 291 positive cases, a nearly 60-person increase from the previous day, records show. Virus-related deaths increased by one over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to nine.

The drive-through testing site will be stationed at Harvest Christian Fellowship church, 6115 Arlington Avenue, in Riverside. In order to receive a COVID-19 test, residents must show symptoms, such as fever or a sore throat, and call (800) 945-6171 to schedule an appointment. Operators will assess if residents meet the criteria to have an appointment. Those who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus — by another person who has tested positive — may also be tested at the site, county officials said.

The Coachella Valley drive-through testing site in Indian Wells, which had been in operation since March 17, was relocated to the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio on Tuesday, county officials said. The testing site will be housed at the same location as the federal medical station, County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said. Testing will take place in the parking lots 5 and 5A near Arabia Street, between Highway 111 and Dr Carreon Boulevard.

