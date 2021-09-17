Procession to honor Riverside County Marine killed in Kabul airport attack

A procession through the Inland Empire will be held Friday to honor Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, of Norco, who was among 13 U.S. service members killed when a suicide bomber and gunmen targeted an Afghanistan airport.

The procession is scheduled to begin after 2 p.m. at Ontario International Airport and end at a mortuary in Riverside. Community members were invited to line the route with flags to honor the fallen Marine as he is returned home.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 17, 2021.