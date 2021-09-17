Procession to honor Riverside County Marine killed in Kabul airport attack

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A procession through the Inland Empire will be held Friday to honor Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, of Norco, who was among 13 U.S. service members killed when a suicide bomber and gunmen targeted an Afghanistan airport.

The procession is scheduled to begin after 2 p.m. at Ontario International Airport and end at a mortuary in Riverside. Community members were invited to line the route with flags to honor the fallen Marine as he is returned home.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 17, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News