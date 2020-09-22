Riverside County proposal would dump state’s pandemic plan and reopen sooner

Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, who’s proposing new guidelines to reopen Riverside County at a quicker pace than the state allows, is seen in an undated photo. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

One Riverside County supervisor is pushing his colleagues to shirk the state’s newly established tier system in favor of local control over the county’s reopening process.

Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, a staunch Libertarian, is proposing new guidelines to reopen Riverside County at a quicker pace than the state allows. In a two-page proposal, Hewitt calls for immediately allowing in-person services at dine-in restaurants, wineries and breweries; places of worship; nonessential indoor offices; personal care services such as barbershops, nail salons, hair salons and body art; and indoor shopping malls.

County officials would reevaluate health metrics in preparation for loosening restrictions again on Oct. 13, this time for wedding receptions, group meetings and events. The final phase would begin Nov. 3, allowing the resumption of indoor operations at fitness centers, movie theaters and bars.

Riverside remains in the state’s most-restrictive purple tier, meaning the county’s risk level is still widespread and most industries are closed for in-person services. As of Tuesday morning, the county had counted 57,419 confirmed positive cases and 1,162 deaths.

