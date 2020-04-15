Riverside County reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, its biggest one-day leap

A man is tested for the coronavirus at a drive-through screening center in Montclair in this undated photo. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

With 210 additional coronavirus cases, Riverside County health officials on Tuesday reported their largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

That bring the county’s tally to 1,961. A total of 376 people, which are included in the total number of cases, have recovered from the novel virus, records show.

This comes just one day after the county reported nine COVID-19 deaths, the most it had seen in a single day. As of Tuesday evening, the death toll remained at 50 with no new fatalities.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out the road map to reopen California amid the statewide restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The number of new cases in the state has begun slowing down more than officials expected. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were nearly 26,000 confirmed cases in California — about 1,400 more than Tuesday, according to The Times’ coronavirus tracker.

