Riverside Co. reports 9 new deaths, its most in 1 day since coronavirus crisis started

A passenger gets a coronavirus test at a drive-though facility for Coachella Valley residents in the parking lot of the Southwest church in Indian Wells last week. That site was relocated to the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio.(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Nine more people died Monday in Riverside County of complications from the coronavirus, the largest number of deaths reported in a single day in the county since the pandemic began, health officials said.

An additional 132 people tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the county recorded the biggest jump in its number of confirmed cases.

The new deaths bring the county’s toll to 50. Two of the victims were from Palm Desert, two from Riverside, two from Moreno Valley and one each from Cherry Valley, Wildomar and Hemet, according to Brooke Federico, the county’s public information officer.

Riverside County has 1,751 people who have tested positive for the illness, including 297 who have recovered. The county now has the third-largest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, behind San Diego (1,847) and Los Angeles (9,480), records show. Last week, Riverside County ranked fourth.

