Riverside County reports rise in coronavirus cases after rescinding stay-at-home orders

Residents who want public health orders rescinded wait to enter the County Administrative Center to speak during an emergency Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting last week. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Following a controversial vote on Friday to rescind Riverside County’s stay-at-home orders, officials on Monday reported 150 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.

With 5,189 confirmed cases and 217 deaths, the county now has the second-highest number of cases in the state behind Los Angeles County, which had more than 32,000 cases as of Monday morning.

Riverside County officials also reported that 199 coronavirus patients are in the hospital, including 74 in intensive care, and 2,645 others have recovered from COVID-19, 26 more than on Sunday.

So far, 73,149 people, both those with and without symptoms, have been tested for the virus. Public health officials are particularly encouraging teenagers and young adults to get tested for the coronavirus. According to census data, people 18 and younger make up about 25% of Riverside County’s population, but only 6.6% of the appointments at testing sites, officials said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.