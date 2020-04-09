Riverside County runs out of animals to adopt amid coronavirus outbreak

Animals shelters in Riverside County have run out of adoptable pets as stay-at-home orders increase demand for animal companionship.

“We cleared the shelter!” the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said in an Instagram post Wednesday evening.

The agency shared video of shelter workers cheering next to empty cages, thanking the community for stepping up to give pets homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

Several shelters and rescues across the nation have seen a steep increase in adoptions since Americans began isolating en masse.

Riverside County officials also asked residents to keep any strays they find in their home rather than bringing them to the county’s shelters, which are closed for the time being.

Adoptable animals could become available again as soon as Thursday, officials said.

Adoptions are available by emailing shelterinfo@rivco.org for an appointment, and you can fill out an online application to foster a pet.

Available animals, where there are any, are also viewable on the county’s website.