Riverside County sees slowing of confirmed coronavirus cases

Doctors and nurses wave thanks as residents pay tribute to them during a drive-by rally honoring frontline heroes at Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The percentage of those testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Riverside County has dramatically dropped over the past month, public health officials said.

In mid-April, the average number of positive tests was about 12 for every 100 conducted, according to Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside University Health System’s chief of medical staff.

That number, known as the positivity rate, is now about 6%, he said.

Having a low positivity rate of less than 8% over a seven-day period is among the latest criteria included in the state’s modified reopening plan. Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxed restrictions that counties must meet before having a more expansive reopening.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

