Riverside County sees unexpected in-person voting delays due to computer system slowdowns

Voters in Riverside County encountered some unexpected delays Saturday after voter assistance centers opened for in-person voting and mail-in ballot drop offs, Riverside officials said.

Riverside County spokesperson Brooke Federico said some centers were experiencing “intermittent delays” in processing ballots due to system slowdowns to look up voter registrations.

“The county team is working diligently to ensure that all sites are processing voters as quickly as possible,” Federico said in a news release Saturday. “Some voters may be offered a provisional ballot if the location they are visiting is experiencing delays.”

State Sen. Melissa Melendez tweeted earlier that voting machines in Riverside County stopped working Saturday.

“Voting machines in Riverside County are down. We are working on finding out what the problem is and when the registrar will have this fixed. This is completely unacceptable,” she wrote shortly after noon.

Voting machines in Riverside County are down. We are working on finding out what the problem is and when the registrar will have this fixed. This is completely unacceptable. — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) October 31, 2020

The county later confirmed the delays and said staff members were working to address the issues.

Voters are being processed at the Riverside County voter assistance centers. We are aware of some delays and working to resolve quickly.



Please check back for updates. #RivCoNOw @RivCoRegistrar pic.twitter.com/zCLQwcjrzr — Riverside County Now (@RivCoNow) October 31, 2020

High voter turnout at some polling locations caused the computers used to verify voters’ eligibility to slow down, the Press-Enterprise reported.

Meanwhile, county officials said the machines voters use to cast their ballots have been working properly.

“There have been no reports of delays with the ballot marking machines at the voter assistance centers,” Frederico stated in the news release. “Ballot marking machines are not connected to the internet, and only mark ballots that are printed and then cast in a ballot box.”

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters opened 130 voting assistance centers on Saturday. Registered voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or choose to vote in person, and county election workers are asking voters to be patient at these locations.

The voter assistance centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day. Voters can also cast their votes by returning their vote-by-mail ballot at one of the voter assistance centers, an official drop off box or through the mail.

Ballots post-marked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the Registrar of Voters by Nov. 20, will be counted.