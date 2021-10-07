Riverside County sheriff was once member of far-right group with ties to Capitol riot

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco was a paying member in 2014 of the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government group whose ranks participated in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, prompting some local leaders to call for his resignation.

Bianco acknowledged his former membership — but did not denounce the group — after the information came to light through a data leak.

“Like many other law enforcement officers and veterans who were members, I learned the group did not offer me anything and so I did not continue membership,” Bianco said in a statement Wednesday.

Bianco, elected sheriff in 2018, said that he has not been a member of the group since 2014.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.