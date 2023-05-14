A Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputy that was involved in an early morning crash on Friday has died from his injuries, Sheriff Chad Bianco announced Sunday.

Deputy Brett Harris, who was assigned to the Hemet Sheriff’s Station, was injured in a crash with another vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and State Street in San Jacinto.

Harris, 26, suffered major injuries, including a “catastrophic brain injury,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Brett Harris was fatally injured in a crash in San Jacinto on May 12, 2023. (OCHawk)

Details about the crash itself are limited, but the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Harris was responding to a call for backup when the crash happened.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 56-year-old Hemet woman, suffered moderate injuries and a second deputy suffered a knee injury while trying to remove Harris from the wreckage.

It remains unclear what led up to the crash or which driver may have been at a fault. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Harris was an organ donor and arrangements were being made with his family and hospital staff to “ensure his wishes are honored.”

Harris is survived by his wife, parents, brother and twin sister, as well as his law enforcement colleagues.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, the Sheriff’s Office said.