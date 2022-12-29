The crime scene in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. Jurupa Valley, California. Dec. 29, 2022 (OnScene.TV)

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon, according to a local newspaper.

The shooting occurred sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue.

According to the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, Sheriff Chad Bianco confirmed the deputy had died from their wounds. He was expected to address the media later in the afternoon.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles pursued a dark-colored pickup truck southbound on the 15 Freeway. The chase came to an end in Norco.

