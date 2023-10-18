A Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy was wounded Wednesday in a shooting in Palm Desert.

Little is known about the incident, but Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed that deputy was shot and was being transported to the hospital and the suspect was in custody.

That deputy’s condition is unclear at this time, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide many details, but urged the public to avoid the area of Ramon Road and Robert Road.

More information was expected to be released by the Sheriff’s Department’s on its social media pages.