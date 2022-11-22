Surveillance video captured the moment a woman parked her car, got out and started stealing the holiday decorations from the yard of a Riverside County home.

“She had no cares in the world,” homeowner Steven Casselman told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “She was shopping like she was at the store, just taking her sweet time.”

The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Video shows the woman plucking out the decorative, oversized candy canes one by one and stuffing them in her car before going back for more.

It’s the second time the Casselmans’ home has been the target of thieves. In October, they had Halloween decorations stolen from their yard and say the losses are adding up.

“For Halloween, it was probably around $1,500 and for Christmas, probably up to about $500,” Shannon Casselman said.

As it turns out, the same thief targeted another home in the same neighborhood just moments before.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows the woman taking a gnome off the front porch and packages from Amazon at 3:11 a.m.

Then, just a few hours later, at 5 a.m. the woman struck again in Romoland.

“I was in the living room having coffee and I noticed some headlights down by the gate. I didn’t think anything of it,” Birgit McKee said.

Later that morning, McKee and her boyfriend went to feed their horses and noticed some of their saddles were missing.

On the road to buy new saddles, they spotted the same car on a nearby dirt road.

“She had ran out of gas and she was actually coming across the field with a siphon hose and a container. She was trying to steal gas to put in her car,” McKee told KTLA.

When McKee confronted the woman about her saddles, she claimed that her brother had the car all night.

“I said, ‘OK, then you won’t mind opening up the backdoors?’ She goes, ‘Oh, there are some saddles back there and if they’re yours, you can have them,’ and they were our saddles,” McKee said.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether all the cases are connected, but Menifee police are investigating and asking for the public’s help to identify the woman and the vehicle she was driving, believed to be a 2004 Chevrolet Camry.