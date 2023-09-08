A teen hit-and-run suspect was arrested in connection with a crash that killed a toddler and injured her mother in Riverside County.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old boy from Perris, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened near Steele Peak Drive and Palm Street in the Mead Valley area around 7:48 p.m.

As the suspect was riding a dirt bike on Steele Peak Drive, he collided with a 3-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle and her mother who was walking alongside her. The pair were walking on the right side of the roadway at the time, CHP said.

After the crash, the teen rode away from the scene without rendering aid or contacting the authorities, officials said.

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. Her mother suffered moderate injuries from the crash.

Investigators were later able to identify and locate the suspect along with his dirt bike.

The deadly incident remains under investigation. Deputies are seeking additional witnesses of the crash. Anyone with information can call CHP’s Riverside Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000.