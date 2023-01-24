A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release.

Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue Chevrolet Malibu at about 7 p.m. when the collision occurred, after which she immediately fled on Montgomery Avenue, according to the CHP.

She was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators were able to connect her car with “critical pieces of evidence on scene” that indicated the the vehicle make, model and color, authorities said.

She was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on charges of hit-and-run causing fatal injuries. She is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

The CHP is seeking additional witnesses who may have observed the incident. They are asked to call 951-637-8000.