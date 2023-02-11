Ladislao Diaz-Cuevas, 53, in a photo from the Riverside Police Department.

A Riverside daycare provider was arrested Friday on child sexual abuse charges.

The suspect was identified as Ladislao Diaz-Cuevas, 53, by the Riverside Police Department.

Diaz-Cuevas operates the Little Steps Family Daycare located in the 11000 block of Oriole Drive, authorities said.

Detectives began investigating when two victims came forward and accused Diaz-Cuevas of sexually abusing a child.

The first allegation was reported in January 2023 and took place three years ago, police said. The second allegation took place in December 2022.

The suspect was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. He is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

Police believe there are additional victims of Diaz-Cuevas who have not been identified.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective Jolynn Turner at 951-826-8716 or email JTurner@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tips can be emailed to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or submitted through the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app.