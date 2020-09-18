Riverside deputy accidentally shot himself at gun range

A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff Department accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gun range earlier this month.
The accident happened Sept. 3 at the Ben Clark Public Safety Training Center near Riverside. But the department didn’t publicly announce the shooting until it responded to an inquiry by the Riverside Press-Enterprise this week.
The deputy fired one round while the gun was still in the holster, and the bullet entered his leg.
He was treated at a hospital and released.
The department is investigating to determine whether policies and procedures were followed.