Riverside deputy accidentally shot himself at gun range

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in an undated photo shared by the agency.

A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff Department accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gun range earlier this month.

The accident happened Sept. 3 at the Ben Clark Public Safety Training Center near Riverside. But the department didn’t publicly announce the shooting until it responded to an inquiry by the Riverside Press-Enterprise this week.

The deputy fired one round while the gun was still in the holster, and the bullet entered his leg.

He was treated at a hospital and released.

The department is investigating to determine whether policies and procedures were followed.