Sam Sannoufi in a booking photo from the Riverside Police Department.

A Riverside doctor was arrested Friday for the second time on allegations he sexually assaulted multiple patients.

The suspect was identified as Dr. Sam Sannoufi from Newport Beach, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Sannoufi owns the Timeless Skincare Laser Clinic and Primary Care Family Practice on the 6900 block of Brockton Avenue in Riverside.

Sannoufi was first arrested on June 27 after a female victim claimed she was sexually assaulted during a consultation exam with him.

At the time, Sannoufi was arrested and booked on sexual assault charges before being released on $1 million bail.

Since then, additional victims have come forward with similar allegations of being sexually assaulted by Sannoufi.

On July 7, he was arrested for additional sexual assault crimes and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. He is being held without bail.

Investigators believe there are still other victims who have not yet come forward. Sannoufi’s photo was released for potential victims to identify with.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective Stanley Hua at 951-353-7950 or SHua@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tips can be emailed to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or submitted to the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app.