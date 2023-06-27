A 52-year-old doctor has been arrested and faces charges of sexual assault against a customer at a local medical spa in Riverside, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Investigators with the Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault-Child Abuse Unit began looking into allegations of the assault earlier in June after an adult female alleged she was victimized during a consultation exam at Timeless Skincare Laser Clinic in the 6900 block of Brockton Avenue.

Dr. Sam Sannoufi, a resident of Newport Beach and owner of Timeless Skincare Laser Clinic Primary Care Family Practice in Riverside, was identified as the suspect.

Detectives arrested the 52-year-old on Tuesday and booked him into the Robert Presley Detention Center on charges of sexual assault. Sannoufi has since been released on $1 million bail.

Dr. Sam Sannoufi, 52, of Newport Beach, seen here after his arrest for sexual assault in Riverside on June 27, 2023. (RPD)

“Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward,” Riverside PD news release stated.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Stanley Hua at 951-353-7950 or SHua@RiverisdeCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.