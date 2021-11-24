Riverside fire reignites, jumps containment line

Riverside officials are helping residents evacuate after the Arlanza Fire rekindled Wednesday evening.

The Riverside Fire Department tweeted shortly before 8 p.m. that the fire jumped the containment line and began burning mulch in the area.

The Riverside Police Department said on Twitter that they were joining with the Fire Department in assisting with evacuations due to the fire, which grew during the dangerous conditions on Sunday but was contained later that day.

“Riverside Police Officers are assisting with evacuations for the homes along Valley Dr. between Mitchell Ave. and Misty Ridge Dr. at this time,” the department added.

Arlanza Fire Update. The fire has jumped the containment line and is burning in mulch. City of Riverside resources are on scene. Road closures on Valley X Mitchell. Evacuations on Valley in between Misty Ridge and Mitchell. RPD to assist with evacuations. #ArlanzaIncident — City of Riverside Fire Department (@rivcafire) November 25, 2021