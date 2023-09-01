A mother recalls the terrifying moment a man snuck into her Riverside home and touched her 12-year-old daughter.

The suspect, Daveon Alvarez, 28, is a convicted felon and a transient on parole for auto theft, Riverside police said.

Alvarez entered the home through an unlocked door where the victim, 12-year-old Jeffie Guitron, was asleep on the couch.

“He walked straight into the living room, stood in front of my daughter as she was asleep and touched her face with his hand,” said Laura Guitron, the victim’s mother.

Alvarez then sat across from the girl and just stared at her, Laura said. Maintaining her composure, the girl calmly walked over to her older sister’s room while Alvarez followed behind.

“He asked for the time and I tell him,” Jeffie recalled. “Then he asked for my age which was very confusing to me. I was just very nervous and tense.”

Police say Daveon Alvarez snuck into a home and touched a 12-year-old girl on the face. Aug. 28, 2023. (Riverside Police)

Daveon Alvarez is seen on dash camera footage from Riverside Police. Aug. 28, 2023. (Riverside PD)

She said Alvarez then shook his head and walked out of the room. That’s when she called for her parents.

They eventually confronted Alvarez on the front porch.

“My husband asks him, ‘What are you doing out here? What are you doing in my house?’” Laura said. “And he didn’t know what to say. He was just, like, shocked.”

Laura said he managed to grab some car keys and may have been planning to steal one of their vehicles.

Security cameras from neighbor Amy Nay captured the moment officers arrived and arrested Alvarez at the home. Although neighbors believe the ordeal is quite frightening, Nay said it’s not entirely surprising.

“Any given day, you can go up and down this street and see at least a dozen homeless people on one street,” she said.

Police said Alvarez is a transient from the desert area who was on parole for auto theft. He was booked into jail for charges of annoying or molesting a child, burglary, attempted auto theft and violating parole.

“What his intentions were, I don’t know,” Laura said. “It could’ve been a really bad outcome.”

As officers canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses, they also learned that Alvarez had been searching through cars in the area.

He is being held without bail and has a court hearing scheduled for October.