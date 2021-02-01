Riverside launches the city’s 1st large-scale coronavirus vaccination site

A man walks through downtown Riverside, where local restaurants have tents set up for outdoor seating, in this undated photo. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Riverside city officials on Saturday launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, with eventual plans to inoculate about 1,500 people a day in one of the regions hit hardest by the pandemic.

It’s the first large-scale site in Riverside, the most populous city in Riverside County, said Phil Pitchford, a spokesman for the city. Mass vaccination sites opened in the last few weeks in Los Angeles County, Long Beach and Orange County, even as officials contend with a scarcity of doses.

Vaccinations are open to people who live or work in Riverside County and are conducted under tents in a parking lot north of the Riverside Convention Center, said Capt. Brian Guzzetta, spokesman with the Riverside Fire Department.

The site is currently accommodating those 65 and older, educators and agricultural, child-care and emergency service workers — all classified as Tier 1a or 1b under the state’s vaccination schedule. Doses are limited to about 500 daily because of a shortage in supplies.

