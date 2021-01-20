Riverside man accused of attempted murder after allegedly igniting ‘molotov cocktail’ at neighbor’s home

A Riverside man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after police said he ignited “molotov cocktails” at his neighbor’s home after a verbal dispute.

Steven Willard, 62, is facing charges of attempted murder, arson, criminal threats, possession of a destructive incendiary device, and starting a fire during a proclamation of a national emergency, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

Steven Willard is seen in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department on Jan. 20, 2021.

On the evening of Jan. 9, Riverside police were called to respond to threats being made at a home in the 10200 block of Hedrick Avenue. Responding officers were told that two neighbors had been involved in a verbal argument, and one neighbor threatened to burn down the house of the other, police said.

“Shortly after the verbal altercation, the suspect threw an ignited ‘molotov cocktail’ at the victim’s residence causing minor damage,” Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said in a statement. “The house was occupied by the victim and six other family members.”

Officers made contact with Willard at his home, according to police, and during a search found an additional five additional ‘molotov cocktails’ inside his property.

A photo of a molotov cocktail found at home in Riverside on Jan. 9, 2021, was released by the Riverside Police Department on Jan. 20, 2021.

Detectives determined that all the ‘molotov cocktails’ found at home “met the requirements of a destructive incendiary device,” Railsback said, and “also determined that he willfully started a fire to an occupied structure while people were inside.”

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is urged to contact Detective Theresa Sivula at 951-351-6489 or tsivula@riversideca.gov, or Detective James Dana at 951- 351-6404 or jdana@riversideca.gov. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov.