Riverside man arrested after calling 911 to say he stabbed his mother, killing her

Otis James Porter is seen in a photo shared by the Riverside Police Department on March 22, 2021.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection to his 62-year-old mother’s fatal stabbing in Riverside Sunday, officials said.

Around 4:45 p.m., police responded to the 4200 block of Monroe Street for a possible assault with a deadly weapon, after receiving a 911 call from a man saying he had just stabbed his mother and had accidentally stabbed himself, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Officers arrived at the home and found a woman not breathing and suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police. They performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took her to a local hospital.

Her son was detained at the scene.

The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined that 38-year-old Otis James Porter got into an argument with his mother, Linda Coleman, 62, police said. During the altercation, Porter allegedly attacked his mom and stabbed her numerous times.

He also stabbed himself, causing injuries to his leg.

After he was medically cleared from the hospital, Porter was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident or individuals is asked to contact Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134 or JAdcox@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Jim Brandt at 951-353-7137 or JBrandt@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or utilize the department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 210008133.