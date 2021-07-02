Riverside man arrested after guns, drugs and cash found during probation search: Police

A man was arrested after several firearms, drugs and cash were seized during a probation search, the Riverside Police Department said on July 2, 2021.

A man was arrested after several firearms, drugs and cash were seized during a probation search in Riverside, police said Friday.

On June 30, police were conducting a probation search at a residence in the 3500 block of Wilbur Street. They found a shotgun, an AR pistol, a long rifle, three handguns, eight pounds of marijuana and more than $7,000 in cash, according to the the Riverside Police Department.

Jon Anthony Anderson, 44, of Riverside, was arrested and charged with multiple weapon and drug violations, officials said.

Anderson is being held on $5,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation can contact Detective Richard Kerr at 951-353-7244 or RAkerr@RiversideCA.Gov.