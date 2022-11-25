Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week.

Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside.

Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on the 15100 block of Athol Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found 26-year-old Vanessa Gonzalez and an unidentified 20-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. Both women were transported to the hospital where Gonzalez was later pronounced deceased. The condition of the other victim is unclear.

Investigators believe Zamora entered the home in Fontana and got into a dispute with the two women, stabbing each of them before fleeing.

Zamora’s relationship to the two women is unclear at this time.

Zamora was arrested and booked into jail where he remains in custody without bail.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908. Anonymous tips can be submitted through wetip.com.