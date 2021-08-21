Riverside man arrested for murder after he intentionally struck bicyclist with truck: Riverside Police Department

Sergio Reynaldo Gutierrez was arrested Aug. 17, 2021, after police say he intentionally struck a bicyclist with his truck. (Riverside Police Department)

A Riverside man who is accused of intentionally running over another man with his car was arrested this week, the Riverside Police Department announced in a release Saturday.

Sergio Reynaldo Gutierrez, 31, was arrested in the 2900 block of 10th Street on Tuesday and booked on a charge of murder. He is being held in the Robert Presley Detention Center on $1 million bail.

Gutierrez allegedly struck 46-year-old Benedicto Solanga of Riverside with a Ford F-250 truck at about 12:40 p.m. July 29 on Market Street near the 60 Freeway, police said.

Solanga, who was on his bicycle when he was struck, was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries a few days later.

Gutierrez and Solanga had a brief interaction before Gutierrez made a U-turn and intentionally hit Solanga’s bicycle, police said.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Brett Stennett at (951) 353-7213 or BStennett@RiversideCA.gov or Detective Dan Mercadefe at (951) 353-7103 or DMercedafe@RiversideCA.gov. To report information anonymously, email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.