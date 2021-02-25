Riverside man arrested in Capitol riot was ID’d by coworker who recognized him in news photo: FBI

Andrew Alan Hernandez of Riverside was arrested Thursday on charges of participating in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A Riverside man who believes in QAnon and other conspiracy theories was arrested Thursday for participating in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

Andrew Alan Hernandez, 44, was identified by a coworker who recognized him in a news photo of rioters who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory over incumbent Donald Trump in the November presidential election, according to an FBI statement filed in U.S. District Court in Washington.

Hernandez was fired from his job after his Riverside employer confronted him about wearing clothing identifying the company when he joined the mob’s violent entry into the Capitol, the FBI statement said. The company received a complaint from someone who noticed the clothing in a photo on the cover of the New York Times Magazine, according to the FBI.

The affidavit included multiple photos purporting to show Hernandez inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, along with social media postings on his beliefs in various conspiracy theories. In one Twitter post, Hernandez said the U.S. would turn into “a tyrannical dictatorship” if Americans failed to fight attempts to “steal the vote” from Trump.

