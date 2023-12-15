A man dressed as a clown was arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting convenience stores in Riverside.

The suspect was identified as Jesse James Swanson, 23, by the Riverside Police Department.

On Aug. 26 at around 4 a.m., Swanson robbed a Circle K store on the 1600 block of Main Street.

He was wearing a clown mask and armed with a handgun during the incident, police said.

A week later on Sept. 2, Swanson entered the same Circle K store and robbed the employees at gunpoint, authorities said.

Jesse James Swanson, 23, in photos from the Riverside Police Department.

Suspected getaway driver, Daniel William Clark, 56, in a photo from the Riverside Police Department.

Jesse James Swanson, 23, in photos from the Riverside Police Department.

Five days later, he targeted a 7-Eleven store on the 1100 block of West La Cadena Drive, according to police. It’s unclear how much money the suspect escaped with or the type of merchandise he may have taken.

An accomplice who drove a getaway car during the robberies was identified as Daniel William Clark, 56.

Clark was arrested on Nov. 15 and booked on charges of conspiracy, weapons violations, and robbery. Detectives also discovered a firearm during Clark’s arrest.

On Dec. 13, Swanson was located and taken into custody. He was arrested on charges of armed robbery, weapons violations, and possession of stolen property. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective William McGuigan at 951-353-7103 or WMcGuigan@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tips can be emailed to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.