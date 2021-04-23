Riverside man faces 20 counts of lewd and lascivious acts involving children under 10: Police

A Riverside man is facing 20 criminal charges in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of multiple children under the age of 10 over the course of 12 years, police said Friday.

Eliezer Job Mendoza, 45, was arrested April 16 in the 7400 block of Mt. Vernon Street following an investigation that began when one of the victims came forward, according to the Riverside Police Department. She told authorities earlier this month that Mendoza began sexually assaulting her in 2010, police said.

Investigators soon learned of another four female victims, who all reported that Mendoza sexually assaulted them when they were minors, according to police.

Mendoza allegedly committed the sexual assaults between 2004 and 2016 at his homes in Riverside, including one in the 5300 block of El Molino Avenue and another in the 5600 block of Arlington Avenue, according to police.

Among the victims reported are relatives and young family friends of Mendoza who lived in these areas, something which has led investigators to believe there could be more victims out there.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office has charged Mendoza with 20 counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a minor under the age of 10, according to police.

He is being held on $3 million bail after being booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.

Anyone with information, or anyone who may be a victim, is urged by police to reach Detective Christi Arnold at 951-353-7945 or CArnold@RiversideCA.gov.