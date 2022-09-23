A Riverside man has pleaded guilty on Wednesday to breaching the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots in 2021.

The suspect, 45-year-old Andrew Alan Hernandez, is facing felony charges after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding.

He could face up to 20 years in prison with additional financial penalties.

Officials say on January 6, 2021, Hernandez attended a rally on The Ellipse, a park near the White House, before heading towards the Capitol building.

Court documents say he was carrying a backpack containing a U.S. flag on a pole with a camera mounted on it.

While he was standing outside of the Capitol building, a mob eventually knocked down barricades and infiltrated the building.

Hernandez joined the crowd, walking past the barricades and heading upstairs to the East Plaza and eventually towards the Rotunda Door.

While inside the Senate Gallery, Hernandez managed to snap some selfies to document the event, according to officials.

Hernandez was arrested at his Riverside home on Feb. 25, 2021. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023.

Since January 6, 2021, authorities say over 870 people across 50 states have been arrested in connection to the Capitol breach.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 1-800-225-5324 or submit an online tip.